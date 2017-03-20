Shark lecture to explain attacks, movement patterns along South Carolina’s coast

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – For those interested in learning more about the sharks that live off the South Carolina coast, the planned shark lecture in Conway on Saturday is a must-attend.

The Horry County Museum and the AVX Foundation present a shark lecture by Dr. Dan Abel at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, in the McCown Auditorium, located at 805 Main Street in Conway.

The lecture will feature an explanation of what appears to be an increase in shark attacks along the Atlantic coast from Dr. Abel, who has studies the sharks of coastal South Carolina for more than 15 years. Dr. Abel will present his findings on whether or not more shark attacks have actually occurred over the past several years, why a healthy ocean needs sharks, environmental threats to sharks, and ongoing research in his lab at Coastal Carolina University.

Dr. Abel is Professor of Marine Science at Coastal Carolina University. His research focuses on the physiology and ecology of sharks and rays. He is co-author of several textbooks and is a Senior Fellow of the U.S. Partnership for Education for Sustainable Development. He has taught at sea and in more than 30 countries on the M/V Explorer with Semester at Sea, and his annual Biology of Sharks course held at the Bimini Biological Field Station in the Bahamas has run for more than twenty years.

The lecture caters to people of all ages, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. To view a full list of programs, visit http://www.horrycountymuseum.org.