STARTEK to hire in Myrtle Beach office

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A business company called STARTEK is looking to fill 330 positions at its Myrtle Beach location by the end of the summer. Of those 330 positions, they are looking to fill 115 by the end of March.

“STARTEK is looking for passionate candidates who are able to work in a fun and fast-paced environement,” said Fran Feldman, site director for the STARTEK engagement center in Myrtle Beach.

“We are looking for exceptional employees who will provide a great customer experience while promoting our clients’ brands.

The company wants to fill full-time positions. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, along with 401(k), and paid and unpaid time off.

To apply, visit the STARTEK center at 310 Hinson Dr. in Myrtle Beach between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview. You will need to successfully pass a background check and pre-employment screening, focused on technology skills and customer service.

Applications are also available online at http://www.startek.com/careers.