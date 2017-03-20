StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

After a cold and frosty morning for some, the work week will start off on a warmer note. Cold high pressure moving overhead will bring a clear but cold start to the eastern Carolinas. High pressure will slide south today and as wind turns around from the south we’ll get a nice bump in temperatures. Today’s highs will be in the low 60’s along the Grand Strand and upper 60’s inland. Tuesday will be even warmer as wind from the south increases-highs will be anywhere from mid 70’s to low 80’s! That warmth is ahead of a cold front that moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a cool-down along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front it will be cooler, with highs Wednesday will still be in the 60s but Thursday’s highs will only be in the mid to upper 50’s. Inland areas may see frost again Thursday morning. Temperatures and rain chances ramp up going into next weekend as another system approaches from the west.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 65-69 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool, lows 47-50.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and very warm. Showers late in the day. Highs 73-82.