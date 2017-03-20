Traffic delays expected for tree removal in Hartsville

Published:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Drivers in Hartsville should expect traffic delays as some trees will be removed near East Carolina Avenue. Work will be conducted from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to city officials.

On Monday, E. Carolina Ave will be closed between Coker Ave. and Campus Drive. Detours will be set up at 4th street and at 2nd street. Traffic will be re-routed to E. Home Ave. with an alternative travel path of RailRoad Ave. from 4th Street to either Coker Ave. or 2nd Street.

On Tuesday, E. Carolina Ave. will be closed between 1st Street and 2nd Street, with detours placed at these intersections. Traffic will be re-routed to E. Home Ave.

