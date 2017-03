BRITTONS NECK, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say one man died Monday evening after he tripped and fell into a fire in his yard.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says Louie Gause, 71, died after he fell into a pile of debris that was burning around 6:30 p.m. on Williams Road.

Richardson says Brittons Neck Fire Department responded to the incident and confirms there was no foul play in the man’s death.