Arrest of NC teachers stems from child’s photo in sexual exploitation investigation

RUTHERFORDTON, NC – Two R-S Central High School teachers and a 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to a photograph of minor that sparked a sexual exploitation investigation.

William “Travis” Toms, 44, and his wife Rebecca Toms, 33, were arrested and charged late Friday afternoon, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Toms has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and common law obstruction of justice. Rebecca Toms has a charge of common law obstruction of justice.

They are both out on a combined bond of $115,000 at this time.

A 16-year-old has also been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Travis Toms is an electrical trades and planning teacher, according to the R-S Central High School website. Rebecca Toms is listed as a math teacher on the school’s website.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation on February 7.

The Rutherford County School District reports that once the investigation began both teachers were placed on paid administrative leave.

WSPA has not received an update on their status with the school district after the recent arrest.

— WNCN contributed to this report