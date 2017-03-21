CCU to host groundbreaking for Brooks Stadium expansion

Related Coverage CCU looks to expand Brooks Stadium, fill seats

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will host a ceremonial groundbreaking event for the Brooks Stadium expansion Tuesday.

The event will be held between sections 108 and 111 at the stadium at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The groundbreaking is a long time coming for the CCU athletics department. Athletic Director Mat Hogue and other CCU athletic officials met with architects in November to set final plans for the layout of the stadium.

Hogue noted following that meeting that one of the challenges the university and architects face is the location of the football field, which is at the corner of Highway 544 and University Boulevard.

The first phase of expanding the stadium is to upgrade from about 9,200 seats to 15,000, which is required of paid-attendance for NCAA rules when transferring to the FBS, and should be completed in 2017.

The second phase will add about 5,000 more seats in 2018.