CERT training coming to Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A 7-week training course in Murrells Inlet will teach people how to protect themselves, their families, and how to react to a dangerous situation.

The Georgetown County Emergency Management team is offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. The goal of the 7-week course is to teach participants how to respond in a number of situations until emergency crews can arrive.

Georgetown County Emergency Management has adopted this program from the National CERT Program, which is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Department of Homeland Security.

The program will include the basics of fire safety, utility controls, disaster medical, light search and rescue, disaster psychology and terrorism. The program is open to any ages 13-99 and includes classroom training as well as hands-on exercises.

Georgetown Emergency Management will provide any equipment needed during the training.

This 7-week program will be on Tuesday evenings from 6:00-8:30 p.m. starting April 11 with the final disaster exercise on May 23 at the Murrells Inlet Community Center. Please call the Murrells Inlet Community Center at (843) 545-3651 or email thodge@gtcounty.org to sign up for this program as space is limited.