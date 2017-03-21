Coastal defeats Loyola to advance to CBI Tournament semifinals

CONWAY, S.C. – Jaylen Shaw scored 22 points and senior Elijah Wilson had 16 as Coastal Carolina defeated Loyola (Md.) 72-63 to move on to the semifinals in the College Basketball Invitational.

It was not easy as the Chanticleers (19-18) fell down 18-2 to start the game before slowly getting back into the flow of the game. It was the second time this season CCU had comeback from a 16-point deficit to win. They had turned the trick earlier in the season at South Alabama.

With the win, the Chanticleers will have another chance to play in front of the home crowd Wednesday, March 22 when they host the University of Illinois Chicago. The Flames (17-18) took down George Washington in one of the other quarterfinal games tonight 80-71. More info to follow tomorrow on goccusports.com.