CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina basketball has a quick turnaround before facing Illinois Chicago on Wednesday night at the HTC Center in the CBI tournament semifinals. The Chants knocked off Loyola Maryland on Monday night in the quarterfinals.

CCU was able to come back from an early 18-2 hole against the Greyhounds. Jaylen Shaw led the Chants with 22 points.

Tomorrow’s game will be the first between Coastal and Illinois Chicago. The contest tips off at 7 p.m. at the HTC Center.