Conway man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A man from Conway has been charged for child pornography after an investigation by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says 29-year-old Joseph Ramone Goodman was arrested Monday. He has been charged with one count sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, one count criminal solicitation of a minor and one count attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Goodman is accused of coercing a minor to engage in a sexual relationship with him and encouraging the victim to pose for sexually explicit photos, the press release says.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.