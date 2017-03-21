Former SCDOT employees plead guilty to corruption charges

COLUMBIA, SC- Three former SCDOT employees pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges involving public corruption.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that Joe Edward Butler, Allen Kent Ray and Curtis C. Singleton pleaded guilty to the charges in front of Judge Alison Lee in Richland County.

Joe Edward Butler, former SCDOT inspector, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employee and acceptance of rebates or extra compensation.

Allen Kent Ray, former SCDOT contractor, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to criminal conspiracy and offering money for advice or assistance of public official

Curtis C. Singleton, former head of SCDOT’s signal shop in District 1, pleaded guilty to use of official position or office for financial gain, receiving anything of value to influence action of public employee, official misconduct in office, acceptance of rebates or extra compensation, four counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employee, official misconduct in office and acceptance of rebates or extra compensation.

According to the press release, sentencing was deferred for cooperation until resolution of existing or possible future co-defendants.

The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.