GE breaks ground on $40 million expansion that will create 100 new jobs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – GE Healthcare is expanding its Florence County operations by investing $40 million and creating 100 new jobs.

GE Healthcare says they will be expanding production of MRI components to accommodate several new products in the company’s portfolio. The existing 500,000-square-foot facility in Florence specializes in designing, manufacturing and testing the superconducting magnet components of the system.

The company held a ground breaking Tuesday with several local leaders and Governor Henry McMaster.

“This latest investment by GE Healthcare in Florence County is a tremendous example of how companies of all sizes can thrive here. With companies like this one leading South Carolina’s manufacturing industry, there is no doubt that our state is going straight to the top,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.