Second suspect charged for shooting 2 people in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a second man accused of shooting two people earlier in the month.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo says De’Angelo Marquell McFarland, 26, was arrested on March 16.

Kilgo says McFarland was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, the suspect fired a handgun at two victims just east of Hartsville on March 7.

On March 15, De’Antre Lamont Cooks, 19, of Hartsville, turned himself in to deputies and was charged with accessory before the fact of attempted murder.

McFarland has since been released on a $85,000 surety bond.

Investigators say the case is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.