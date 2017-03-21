VIDEO: Alleged thief steals phones he bought in victim’s name

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police released a video Tuesday of a man walking up to a stranger’s front porch and taking a package.

Officers say the man in the video is stealing the identification of other residents in the area to purchase cell phones. The identity thief is then intercepting the UPS or FedEx delivery, and stealing the packages from the victim’s home, police report.

The victim who posted the surveillance video claims the man in the video used the victim’s name and social security number at a cell phone store to purchase four iPhones for $3,900. The alleged thief had the phones delivered to the victim’s home, and according to the homeowner, the suspect arrived about 10 minutes after the phones were delivered and took the package from the victim’s front porch.

Horry County Police ask that anyone with information related to the suspect’s identity or location please call investigators at (843) 915-8477 or (843) 915-TIPS.