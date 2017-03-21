Horry County police ask for tips on shooting that injured 2 at Conway club

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have reached out to the public for more information regarding a shooting that happened this weekend at a club.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page, police were called to Deal’s Club, formerly known as Dozier Market, on Highway 905 Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Police say two people were shot and one victim was released from the hospital, but a female victim remains in critical condition.

Officers ask that anyone who was at the club during the shooting or has knowledge of the incident to call the Horry County Police Investigation Tip Line at (843) 915-8477 or (843) 915-TIPS.