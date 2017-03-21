Local officials join national research group to talk road conditions, congestion, safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new report from research group, TRIP, states driving on deficient roads costs South Carolinians a total of $5.4 billion annually in the form of additional vehicle operating costs, congestion-related delays, and traffic crashes. TRIP says it costs Myrtle Beach drivers nearly $1,800 a year.

TRIP is a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington D.C.

Local business officials will join TRIP on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m.at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to highlight the report’s findings and discuss possible solutions.

Those officials are Brad Dean, President/ CEO, Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and Carolyn Bonifas Kelly, Associate Director of Research and Communication, TRIP.