Marlboro County students rally behind injured peers to shed light on traumatic brain injuries

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Students in Marlboro County are looking to raise funds and bring awareness to traumatic brain injuries as two of their peers continue to recover from a recent ATV accident.

David Walden, a high school senior, and Landon Williamson, an 8th grader, were on an ATV last June when they were hit by a SUV and thrown into a ditch. The boys were found unconscious after the crash and transported by helicopter to McLeod in Florence.

Walden suffered pelvic and scapular fractures, a minor concussion and a rectal tear, but stabilized after he underwent emergency surgery.

Landon, on the other hand, was in a coma for two weeks breathing with the help of a ventilator. Doctors only expected him to live a week with the amount of swelling in his brain. After he woke up from the coma, he had to re- learn how to walk, talk, eat, and even hold his head up. Landon was sent to the Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in June to work with therapists, and by September, he was allowed to return home to McColl.

McColl Elementary/ Middle School worked with local business partners to surpass their original goal and raise $4,000 for Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month in honor of Landon Williamson and David Walden. Students originally aimed to raise $1,000 and have business partners match their effort, but in the end, the school alone raised over $2,800.

On March 22, the community is encouraged to wear green to recognize Traumatic Brain Injury Day. Community members say they not only want to honor Landon and David, but also celebrate first responders with the Marlboro County Rescue Squad, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department, McColl Police Department, McColl Fire Department, and the Life Flight Team to be a part of the celebration.