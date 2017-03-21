Mom of 2 found dead outside NC home

SPRING LAKE, NC— A mother of two’s body was found outside her Spring Lake home Tuesday morning.

The body of Jennifer Foxx was found in front of her mobile home off of Highway 210. Officials said Foxx’s body had been on the ground “a very short time.”

Deputies arrived on the scene just after 8 a.m. after a friend of the victim found the body of the 34-year-old.

“Our major crimes and homicide detectives arrive here on the scene, the found that she had a gun shot wound and they notified the family,” said Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Foxx was shot multiple times.

No one has come forward saying they heard gunshots Tuesday morning, Swain said.

“But we are in Spring Lake. Gunshots are common here,” he said. “It’s sad anytime somebody gets shot and killed but these are the days and times we are in.”

Friends of the victim told CBS North Carolina Foxx worked at a nearby diner.

No suspects are currently in custody and officials said this was not a random act.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.