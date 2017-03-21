New concerns about tight deadline for 5 new Horry County schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Horry County School District addressed new concerns about the opening of the district’s five new schools on Monday night.

Executive Director of the District’s Technology Team, Charles Hucks, told the district it could take 4 weeks to put all the technology into the schools.

The Technology Team did not expect to move everything in at one time and officials with the district said multiple crews will be needed simultaneously, which was not in the original plan.

“You have to trust staff,” said Horry County School Board member, Neil James. “They say they can do it in 2.5 to 4 weeks. We’ve got some time between when it’s completed and when teachers are going to move in so we should have ample time. It’s going to be tight but we should have ample time frame.”

The goal was to have all five schools completed by May 2017. Myrtle Beach Middle School is now expected to open in October and Socastee Middle School isn’t expected to open until January 2018 but Ten Oaks Middle School, Socastee Elementary School and St. James Intermediate school are set to be done on July 1st.

“We have received an assurance that those dates are good and we do not anticipate any unexpected delays,” said James. “Of course, there’s always that possibility, but we are trusting everything will be built on schedule.”

Teachers are supposed to be in the new classrooms on August 14th and school starts on August 23rd.