Sumter County deputies arrest 6 in connection to several thefts

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested several people on Monday in connection to several thefts in the area.

According to Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, David Frazier and Mason Donlon are accused of stealing a four-wheeler and trailer that were equipped with a GPS tracking device.

When deputies tracked the stolen property to a home on Rogers Avenue, Frazier told investigators Craig Klavon had stolen items at his home that had been traded for methamphetamine. Frazier admitted to investigators that he, along with David Pack and Jessica Preusser, stole a bag containing various items valued at about $100 and traded them to Klavon for drugs.

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and SC Dept. of Natural Resources executed a search warrant on Monday at Klavon’s residence on Gibbs Dairy Road in Sumter County and found the stolen bag along with a boat, motor and trailer that had been reported stolen. In addition, investigators also found other boats and trailers that had had their serial numbers altered. Elizabeth Schmidtchen was at Klavon’s residence when the search warrant was executed and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The press release says Klavon was charged with receiving stolen goods, receiving stolen goods $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods chop shop.

Schmidtchen was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana second offense.

Frazier was charged with grand larceny, more than $2,000, less than $10,000 and larceny.

Donlon was charged with grand larceny, more than $2,000, less than $10,000

Preusser and Pack were charged with larceny.