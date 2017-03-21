StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

A big warm up is on the way today, but it will cool right back down again Wednesday into Thursday. With high pressure to the south and an approaching cold front from the west, winds today will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph. This will help to surge afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s inland and the mid 70s along the beaches. The cold front will move through tonight with scattered thunderstorms. A few showers could linger into early Wednesday morning, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Even cooler weather will filter in on Thursday with highs only in the 50s. A warming trend will start Friday and continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Friday, then 70s over the weekend. Saturday should be dry, but there will be a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms on Sunday.

.Today, mostly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm late evening. Highs 80-84 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms late. Lows 56-60.

Wednesday, a chance for a shower early, otherwise partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.