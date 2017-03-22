$2M could be taken from Grand Strand organizations under Trump’s proposed budget

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – President Donald Trump’s first budget outline proposes cutting $3 billion from community development.

News13 found out Horry County and its municipalities could lose about $2 million in total funding if the cuts go through.

In 2015-2016, Horry County received over $1.4 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, Myrtle Beach received over $523,000 and Conway received over $307,000.

“Our community has definitely benefited from the program since it started,” said Horry County spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. “The programs that have benefited from the program over the years are mainly housing in certain areas in our community that need assistance and then, of course, other non-profit agencies that provide those services to individuals as well.”

One of the non-profits that received funding from the CDBG program was A Father’s Place in Conway. Executive Director, Wallace Evans Jr., said if funding was cut it would affect those who need it the most.

“The Community Development Block Grant funds are for low to moderate income persons and communities,” said Evans. “If there’s a reduction in funds it’s going to impact the least of these within our communities.”

Evans said his organization used the grant money to fund several programs over the last few years.

“Our original application funded our employment services,” he added. “We have an employment boot camp and that is a week-long employment readiness training.” Evans said he also used the money to fix up their new building.

Another benefit to the funds is beautification in those low-income areas.

“We hear a lot of negative things occurring in some communities,” said Evans. “These funds go to help curb some of that. So having these funds available helps to provide a safer community, safer environment. So everyone should be concerned about that because at the end of the day it affects all of us.”