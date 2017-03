CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the SC Highway Patrol say three people were injured in a three car crash on Highway 501 Business near the intersection of SC 90 Wednesday.

Online traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 2:59 p.m.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed head on.

Three people were taken to the hospital and at least one of the victims was air lifted, Cpl. Collins says.