Boy with rare skin disorder befriends dog with same condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (WCMH) — Carter Blanchard has vitiligo, a rare skin disorder, but a new friendship with a dog with spots has given Carter new confidence.

Rowdy has the same skin disorder, and the dog has been teaching Carter to embrace his own skin.

“Really it was life changing for him. It changed his childhood for the better, it was a gift I couldn’t give him,” said Carter’s mom Stephanie Adcock.

The boy and the dog formed their friendship first over the computer. Then with the help of Rowdy’s owner, Niki Umbenhower, Carter was able to finally meet Rowdy in person.

“It couldn’t be any other person that made him feel better…it had to be Rowdy. It had to be a dog,” his mother explained.

The two are now connected through an unbreakable bond, as well as their spots.

“This is far more than we ever deserved, and so we are just overwhelmed with the support,” added Adcock.