County council could leverage Superblock funding to settle Myrtle Beach parking dilemma

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes says the “city is ready to make an investment in the Superblock.”

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In Wednesday’s Horry County Council’s budget workshop, county council chairman Mark Lazarus says the City of Myrtle Beach is asking for money to help with their Superblock property.

Lazarus says the city is asking for $22,000 to help build the library and children’s museum slated come in to the Five Points area of Myrtle Beach.

According to Lazarus, that help may depend on the city’s decision to let county residents park at any metered spot in the city with a $100 decal.

Several council members also questioned the money the county gives to the city for Chapin Memorial Library.

Lazarus says they plan to talk more about the decision to help or to withhold funds in this week’s budget retreat in Pinopolis.

 

