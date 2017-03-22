Georgetown man gets 10 year sentence for robbing man with knife

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man will spend the next decade in jail for robbing a man at knifepoint and stealing his vehicle in March 2015.

A press release from the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Bruce Elliott Taylor, Jr., 31, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Tuesday. Judge Steven H. John sentenced Taylor to serve 10 years in prison.

On March 7, 2015, Georgetown officers responded to a call from the Hemingway Police Department. The victim had reported to them that Taylor had held a knife to his throat and forced him to drive to an ATM machine in Hemingway to withdraw money. The press release says when the victim and Taylor arrived in Hemingway, the victim saw a police officer in a parking lot, so the victim drove toward the officer.

The victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and get to the officer for help, the release said. Taylor left the scene driving the victim’s truck, which was later located at a boat landing in Johnsonville, wrecked and abandoned.

Officers found Taylor seven months later after responding to a call for a heroin overdose. Taylor was taken into police custody after he was released from the hospital.