Grand Strand Health receives national award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health’s Advanced Wound Care Center received an award from the top wound care management company in the nation.

“I fully believe the good Lord in this staff and this facility have saved me,” said former patient Bobby Anderson. “I really want them commended for that. They’ve really made a difference.”

The program received the Center of Distinction Award for having a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent and a wound healing rate higher than 91 percent in 30 days.

This wound center has the only hyperbaric chamber in Myrtle Beach. In the chamber, a machine treats patients by using oxygen levels higher than that of atmospheric pressure.

The program director said people come to the wound center because of the equipment and facilities, but they continue coming because of their service.

“That is one of the reasons for us receiving this award,” said program director Doris Trimble. “Our patients know how we feel and what we can do for them, and our quality of work is second to none.”

The wound center is located at South Strand Medical Center on the Highway 17 bypass. The center plans to expand its services by increasing education through physicians to the medical community.