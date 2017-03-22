Horry County council discusses adding public safety positions at budget retreat

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, members of the Horry County Council addressed public safety concerns at their annual budget retreat in Pinopolis.

County Administrator Chris Eldridge says they’re asking council to fund nine new patrol officers, three new school resource officers and four new detention officers.

In the past, News13 has reported the Horry County Police Department has had several shortages in the department.

Eldridge says those nine new officers in the department are on top of other vacancies and officials still have a problem with high turnover with police, fire and 911.

“Remember, 2/3 of our employees are public safety so we continue to deal with that. It’s not that we’re having issues with recruiting because we keep getting big recruiting classes, but you do have people that retire and have to leave for other reasons. So, we continue to fill it but this will give us maximum another nine positions which will benefit the citizens of Horry County,” said Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus.

Police Chief Joseph Hill is scheduled to give a presentation to Horry County Council Thursday to tell county leaders what he needs in the next year.