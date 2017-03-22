Horry County officers learn to administer Narcan

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, Horry County law enforcement.learned how to use a drug that could save people who overdose.

Narcan can reverse the effects of a drug overdose, or treat an officer exposed to illegal drugs. DHEC trained officers from Horry County as well as those from Georgetown County, Myrtle Beach and Andrews.

“They can get to the scene fairly quickly, three to five minutes. They’re usually the first one there. And, giving them this tool, they can usually start the medication that is going to save this person’s life,” said Arnold Alier, State Director of EMS for DHEC.

DHEC conducted the same sort of training yesterday in Florence County.