Horry County officers learn to administer Narcan

WBTW News Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, Horry County law enforcement.learned how to use a drug that could save people who overdose.

Narcan can reverse the effects of a drug overdose, or treat an officer exposed to illegal drugs. DHEC  trained officers from Horry County as well as those from Georgetown County, Myrtle Beach and Andrews.

“They can get to the scene fairly quickly, three to five minutes.  They’re usually the first one there.  And, giving them this tool, they can usually start the medication that is going to save this person’s life,” said Arnold Alier, State Director of EMS for DHEC.

DHEC conducted the same sort of training yesterday in Florence County.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s