Keep Florence Beautiful looks for volunteers

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Keep Florence Beautiful says they need more volunteers for the organization’s upcoming clean-up of the city.

The group’s directors say a few years ago, they used to have about 900 volunteers a year, but last year they struggled to get more than 200.

“We provide everything. We provide the bags, the gloves, the vests, that’s all provided to us through grants and through the great American cleanup,” said Michelle Bailey,  Chairwoman of Keep Florence Beautiful.

Organizers also say a lunch will be served afterwards for clean-up volunteers.  If you want to help out  the group is meeting at Naturally Outdoors on April 1 at 11 a.m.

