Lumberton police ask for tips in 2004 missing person’s case

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, the Lumberton Police Department issued a press release asking for help on a missing person’s case from more than a decade old.

According Captain Terry Parker, Stephanie Lewis was born in 1983 and would now be 34 years old.

Lewis went missing at age 21 years old on October 12, 2004 walking away from the Days Inn located on Roberts Avenue where she worked.

“Lewis was single at the time of her disappearance, but had a daughter and parents who love her,” Captain Parker said.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’3” tall and 100 pounds, police say.

Anyone with information on what may have happened to her is asked to please call Detective Deana Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.