Ministry seeks mattress donations for Nichols flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Impact Ministries in Myrtle Beach is looking for more donations as they prepare to give away 100 free mattresses to flood victims.

The ministry already had a giveaway in February and are planning the next event for April 1.

Posturepedic has already donated a few mattresses and the ministry’s leaders say they’re looking for more.

“We had the first load that arrived in February, and we distributed those down to the Rosewood community. Then they contacted me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got another truck load. Could you use another one?’ And I said, ‘We’d love to go up and help the families in Nichols,’” said Todd Wood with Impact Ministries.

The group is accepting donations of queen and twin sized mattresses. To donate, you must pre-register at goimpactmb.org or call 843-628-5300.