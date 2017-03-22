Myrtle Beach Fire Department called to Canal Street Recreation Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a call on Canal Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Evans, units were called around 4 p.m. to the Canal Street Recreation Center for a commercial structure fire.

When officials arrived, firefighters were told there was smoke in the pool area and the building had been completely evacuated by on-site staff.

Fire units investigated and found no signs of fire, but significant smoke which was coming from the HVAC unit connected to the pool area. The unit was shut off and smoke was cleared from the building.

There were no injuries or damage to the building, Lt. Evans said.