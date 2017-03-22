North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to collision with overturned car on Hwy 17

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says no one was injured after they responded to a crash involving three cars Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the fire rescue’s Facebook page, the accident happened around 1 p.m. on 11th Avenue South and South Highway 17.

On arrival, first responders found one car that had flipped over on to the roof with the driver inside still restrained by their seat belt. Crews on scene say the people in the other cars were already safely out of their vehicles.

All lanes of Northbound Highway 17 were closed until the driver was safely removed and the car was stabilized.

Officials say there were no serious injuries and the scene was cleared within 30 minutes.

For more photos from the incident, visit the fire rescue’s Facebook page.