Pembroke Police Chief suspended, demoted from position

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Town of Pembroke is without a police chief after former chief Grant Florita was suspended and demoted.

Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas confirms Florita has been demoted from his position as Pembroke Police Chief. While Thomas would not say why the former chief was demoted, citing the incident as an unreportable “personnel matter,” he did say Florita was placed on a three day, unpaid suspension Monday morning.

Florita is expected to return to work with the police department on Friday, but Thomas says it is not clear at this time what role Florita will serve.

The police department will be led by Captain Ed Locklear, who will serve as the interim chief until a hire is made. Thomas says the town will immediately begin actively looking for a new police chief.