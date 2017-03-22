Recruiting Solutions hosts Hartsville job fair

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Recruiting Solutions is hiring in Hartsville and Florence.

Organizers say they will be looking for a variety of manufacturing skills and experience including machine operators, forklift operators, warehouse associates, and more.

Recruiting solutions hold open interviews at the SC Works office in Hartsville Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.

The SC Works office is located at 437 W Carolina Avenue, on the second floor.

Interested job-seekers should bring an updated resume, and questions about the event can be directed to 843.413.3225.