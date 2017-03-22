StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Thunderstorms will move offshore this morning, followed by cooler weather. A few showers may linger into early this morning, but it will quickly clear as the cold front moves offshore. Cool high pressure will move in for a couple days. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with night time lows into the 30s away from the coast. A warm up will start Friday, and it will be back in the 70s Saturday, and some places will see 80 on Sunday. Humidity will also increase on Sunday, and this will lead to a chance for a late day thunderstorm Sunday. The warm weather with hit or miss thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, a shower possible early, otherwise clearing, breezy and cooler. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34-38 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.