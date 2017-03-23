ALDI opens in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grocery store chain ALDI has opened up a location in North Myrtle Beach.

It’s located off Highway 17 North near the Surfwood Shopping Center at Second Avenue North.

To celebrate the opening, the store was offering special deals and free food samples.

“Today we are offering bags for our customers, for any first time shoppers, but also encouraging them to bring their own bags. We also offer the option to purchase bags. We just don’t feel the need to hide those costs in our food products, so we pass those savings on to the customers by asking them to bring their own bags,” said district manager Grace Gaylord.