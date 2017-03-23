Bennettsville hires new police chief, public works director

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Bennettsville filled two key job openings Monday night in a special called city council meeting.

Council members selected Kevin Miller as the new Bennettsville Police Chief, according to Mayor Heath Harpe. Miller will replace Larry McNeil, who served with the police department for nearly 20 years and retired in 2016.

Also selected Monday night was new Bennettsville Public Works Director Bill Parrish.

Miller and Parrish each accepted the employment offers and are currently in pre-employment processing. A firm start date hasn’t been set for either employee.