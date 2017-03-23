Florence County residents say detoured trucks are damaging their personal property

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People in Florence County are frustrated with the unintended consequences of the widening project happening on McIver Road and TV Road.

While construction continues on McIver Road, trucks and cars are driving through residential areas and causing major problems.

A viewer contacted News13 and wanted to know how residential roads are selected as detour roads.

“They are having to take wide turns. This is a very small road to be doing a detour on,” said resident Kady Morris.

Kady Morris has lived on West Clarke Road for four years and says for the past three weeks, cars and semi-trucks have been destroying the area while the SCDOT works on McIver Road.

“It used to be quiet. Now it’s full of noise 24/7 because you have to take the detour from McIver,” Morris said.

Morris says the vehicles are leaving tire marks, destroying sewer lines and tearing down mailboxes and other structures. She also says she’s counted six trucks stuck in the ditches.

“A detour is not really a detour when there is a truck stopping the detour,” said Morris.

SCDOT officials say when a detour road is set up, crews usually survey the road to make the detour as short and safe as possible.

“You have to look and see if the road can handle the traffic and are they in good shape. If there are turns on the road and you have a lot of trucks, you have to make sure that a truck can make the turns,” said Michael Bethea, SCDOT traffic engineer.

Bethea could not say if West Clarke Road was surveyed before it was selected as a detour road, but he says if people have damaged property, they should file an incident report.

“A driver should not hit somebody else’s mailbox or damage their private property,” said Bethea. “If it’s on the right- of- way we will look at it and investigate the particular type of damage.”

Morris and her neighbors plan to file an incident report and continue to hope their road is not selected as a detour in the future.

“Next time I hope that they have detours for trucks knowing that they are residential neighborhoods,” said Morris.

SCDOT construction manager Will Fulton says construction on McIver Road will end Friday and any construction on the road will utilize a one-lane closure.