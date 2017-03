FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday regarding the death of a 10-month-old child.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Candy Lane around noon Wednesday. Details surrounding the baby’s death are not being released at this time.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says his office is also investigating the death, and more information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.