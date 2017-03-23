Horry County fox that attacked person tests positive for rabies

LONGS, S.C. – DHEC says one person is being treated for rabies after they were attacked by a fox in Horry County.

A press release says on March 16, the fox attacked the victim near the intersection of Pireway Road and Old Buck Creek Road in Longs. The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on March 17, and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

In addition to the person, two dogs will undergo quarantine. One dog was current on its rabies vaccination and will only have to undergo a 45-day quarantine. The second dog was not current on its rabies vaccination and will therefore be placed under a six month quarantine.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, we recommend giving wild and stray animals their space,” Sandra Craig of DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services said in the release. “If you see an animal in need, avoid handling it and contact your local animal control office or wildlife rehabilitation facility.”

“Rabies is transmitted when saliva or neural tissue of an infected animal is introduced into the body of a healthy person or animal. This usually occurs through a bite; however, saliva contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Craig.

The fox is the first animal in Horry County to test positive for rabies in 2017. There have been 11 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year. In 2016, one of the 94 rabies cases in South Carolina was in Horry County.

Officials say keeping pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family and your pets from the fatal disease. Links for low cost rabies clinics can be found here.