CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for a male last seen Tuesday.

According to the police department, Davion D’Angelo Wilson was last seen wearing colorful Vans shoes, black Adidas pants, gray sweatshirt, and a black Nike hoodie with a green swoosh. He has brown eyes, black hair, and is 6′ 1″ tall and around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact investigators at (843) 915-8477.