Lamar man arrested for shooting into Cambridge Apartments

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lamar man for allegedly firing shots into an apartment building earlier this month.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, Roderrick Deshawn McFadden, 29, of Lamar, is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators say that on March 11 McFadden shot a gun into an apartment at Cambridge Apartments located in the Lamar area of Darlington County after an argument. McFadden turned himself into Investigators on Thursday. He is currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment, Lt. Kilgo adds.