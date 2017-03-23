Life-saving trauma kits to be placed in schools, community buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A national initiative to save lives will soon spread throughout the Grand Strand with the help of the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Grand Strand Medical Center.

The initiative is called “Stop the Bleeding” and its purpose is to place trauma kits in large community buildings like schools, malls, or churches. In an emergency, while someone is bleeding, you can help stop it before fire and EMS crews can get to the scene.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue will be teaching teachers and other community members how to use the trauma kit.

“I’m more than happy to go out there and speak with these people and teach them these trades,” said Lt. Evans.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe and nobody bleeds out or dies because of a bleeding incident.”

The basic elements in the kit include a tourniquet that cuts off circulation to stop someone from bleeding, a pair of gloves, gauze, a larger pad to cover the wound, and scissors for cutting away any clothing that needs to be removed.

Grand Strand Medical Center recently received a grant for the trauma kits, and they should be in schools and in the community within the next two months.