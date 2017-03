CONWAY, SC –On Thursday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced a Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug distribution and child neglect charges.

The press release says 32-year-old Byron A. Vereen of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and unlawful neglect of a child and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Officials say a 3-year-old child was present at Vereen’s home when agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit executed the search warrant.