Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, a man from Myrtle Beach was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Horry County jury.

A press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says the jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding Mitchell Monroe Weatherall, 35, guilty of murder in the death of 57-year-old Helbert Woodberry.

The murder happened at the Atlantic View Motel on Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach in November 2013.

Another defendant in the murder case, Joey Raymond Garsow, 27, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.

The release says Garsow helped Weatherall move the victim’s body to a car to be disposed of after the killing. Garsow was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with credit for time already served.

The victim’s body was found Nov. 12, 2013, on Postal Way in the Carolina Forest area. Myrtle Beach police were able to connect the victim to an investigation they began after a report was filed that someone had been harmed in a motel room.

Robbery was the motive in the killing, the press release says.