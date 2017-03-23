Spring cleaning may help reduce allergies

The following is from a press release provided by AdvantaClean. An expert from the company appeared on News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and the interview segment was solely informational for viewer consideration. News13 does not endorse AdvantaClean and has not independently verified the effectiveness of tips presented by the company.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC- It’s been one of the warmest winters on record for much of the country. That has pollen levels soaring and those of us with tree, plant, and mold allergies sneezing and wheezing in the way-too-early start of what’s predicted to be a brutal, lengthy allergy season.

That’s why the local healthy house pros at AdvantaClean have created the Allergy Home Checklist to make sure local families are armed with the best weapons to fight allergies in their own homes.

“We’re getting calls from our customers here and all over the country that allergies have hit them sooner and harder than ever so we created the Allergy Home Checklist to provide protection where it all starts – at home,” says Jeff Dudan, CEO and founder of AdvantaClean, the nation’s leading light environmental franchise® with offices in our area. “We know when we’re outside we need to avoid certain activities and places that trigger allergies, but we often fail to realize the culprit making us sick could lurk in our homes. With 1 out of 6 Americans suffering with allergies, this is a serious, debilitating problem we have to address.”

AdvantaClean’s Allergy Home Checklist

Vacuum Often!- Dust mites are “tiny but mighty” when it comes to creating allergies in carpeting. The best option: rip it all out. But, if you like your carpeting, be prepared to vacuum DAILY during this prolonged allergy season. Make sure your vacuum has a HEPA filter, which is far better at pulling dust mites and allergens out of the carpet.

In the bedroom, use zippered covers for box springs, mattresses, and pillows to keep the dust mites out, and wash bed linens in HOT water every two weeks

And don’t make the bed in the morning! Dust mites need warm, moist areas to survive. Leave the bed unmade to kill dust mites.

Mop Floors!- Use a wet mop on uncarpeted floors frequently to prevent dust from accumulating.

Stop the Dust Sprays!- Many sprays and wipes just fill your indoor air with chemicals. Use Microfiber cloths, or a wet cotton cloth for dusting.

Many sprays and wipes just fill your indoor air with chemicals. Use Microfiber cloths, or a wet cotton cloth for dusting. Filter Tips!- Use high quality filters, not the ones from the grocery store. They will work better and last longer than the “cheapies”. During allergy season, change filters every 20-45 days, especially if you have pets.

Clean Your Air Ducts! – There's a lot of dust and pollutants which accumulate in there.

– There’s a lot of dust and pollutants which accumulate in there. Pet Pals! -It’s actually not Fido’s fur causing your allergic reactions, but different proteins in your pet’s saliva, urine, and dander(skin flakes). For instance, when your pet licks his fur, the saliva dries, but the proteins left behind can trigger your allergies . That’s why it’s important to bathe and brush your pets often during allergy season. Also, keep them out of the rooms you frequent – especially your bedroom at night.

Keep Home Humidity below 50%!– Sometimes you can't see or smell mold which can make you really sick. A dehumidifier will help minimize mold growth. It can't grow if the humidity in your home is below 50%. (humidity gauges are available in most home supply stores)

Also, seal leaky pipes and roofs. Install exhaust fans in the bathroom and kitchen to carry moist, warm air away from those areas.

Bleach can reduce the severity of mold allergies. Use a water/bleach solution (5 cups of water to ½ cup of bleach) to scrub away mold.