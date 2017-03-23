StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Cooler weather will stick around for a couple days, but it will warm up for the weekend. Today will be sunny, but cool, and it will be cold again tonight. High pressure will move offshore on Friday, and it will warm up after the chilly start. The warm up will continue into the weekend with 70s Saturday, and some spots near 80 on Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry, but there is a small chance for a late day thunderstorm on Sunday. This warm weather with scattered late day storms will continue Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a slight cool down for Wednesday.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 60-62 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34-38 inland, 41-42 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 65-70.